Certain assets of Harvey-based Retif Oil & Fuel LLC have been acquired by The McPherson Companies Inc., headquartered in Trussville, Alabama.
McPherson also announced the purchase of certain assets from B&M Oil Co. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
McPherson said the acquisitions extend its distribution of ExxonMobil products in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, southern Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. In addition to the lubricants business, McPherson also purchased certain commercial fuel business in Arkansas.
The deals will increase McPherson’s lubricants volume by 40 percent and its commercial fuel volume by 15 percent. With the acquisitions, the company will have 210 employees and 10 warehouse locations in the Southeast.
Retif was founded in Harvey in 1965 by Milton Retif and is in its third generation as a family-owned business. It began as a single fuel facility known as West Side Oil Co. and served the greater New Orleans area, according to the company's website.
The company provides commercial and retail deliveries of fuels and lubricants, inventory management and fleet services.
Retif operates in seven states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. In addition to its corporate office and a location in Harvey, Retif has locations in Houma, Lafayette and Raceland; Theodore and Dothan, Alabama; Bonifay, Florida; and Pine Bluff, Conway, Gurdon and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
McPherson, a second-generation family-owned business, distributes lubricants, commercial fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, retail fuel and industrial services. The company was founded by Charles McPherson in Oneonta, Alabama, in 1971, and is now based in Trussville.
Ken McPherson, the second-generation owner serving as president and CEO, is continuing the legacy of the family owned business while incorporating new advancements with automation and technology. “Our industry is rapidly changing and requires distributors to react quickly," he said. "This acquisition will enable McPherson to continue to expand our footprint and add profitable gallons, which is a priority for us. We are in it for the long haul and could not be more excited to add these new employees and locations to our family business.”