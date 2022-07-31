The Louisiana State Bar Association recently held its 37th annual Pro Bono Publico & Children’s Law Awards Ceremony at the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Betz, of Baton Rouge, was presented with the Career Public Interest Award.
Mary Ann McGrath Swaim, of Houma and The Advanced Advocacy Project of Baton Rouge got the Children’s Law Award.
Adreaynne N. Hutchison, LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center; Devon J. Clancy, Loyola University College of Law; Christopher M. Jordan, Southern University Law Center; and Jacob D. Edwards, Tulane University Law School, won the Law Student Pro Bono Award.
George “Dave” D. Ernest III, of Lafayette, and Paula K. Woodruff Family Law Section, of Lafayette, won the Friend of Pro Bono Award.
Lauren M. Barletta, of New Orleans; Karen “Kasi” Colleen Brannan, of Covington; Laura Peterson Butler, of Denver; William J. Faustermann Jr., of Slidell; Johanna R.H. Fini, of Baton Rouge; Scott P. Gaspard, of Baton Rouge; James S. Knight, of Franklinton; Paulette Porter LaBostrie, of Baton Rouge; and Sarah A. Simmons, of Lafayette, won the Pro Bono Publico Award.
Amber C. Sheppard, of Slidell, won the LA.FreeLegalAnswers.org Award.
W. Scott Brown, of New Orleans; Robert William Knights, of Mandeville; Gregory J. Reda, of New Orleans; and Gary J. Williams, of Slidell, earned the Pro Bono Century Club Award.
J. McHugh David, publisher and managing editor of The Livingston Parish News in Denham Springs, was named president of the Louisiana Press Association.
David is the 116th president of the 140-year-old association, the official trade organization for Louisiana news publishers.
Others taking office were:
President-elect Mary Terry, general manager of the Southeast Region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of The Teche News (St. Martinville), The St. Mary and Franklin Banner-Tribune, The Daily-Review (Morgan City) and The Bayou Pioneer (Pierre Part).
Secretary-Treasurer Steve Colwell, general manager of the Natchitoches Times and Natchitoches Times Newspapers.
Sam Hanna Jr., president and publisher of The Ouachita Citizen (West Monroe), will serve as past president.
Elected to three-year board terms were Shanna Dickens, general manager of The Daily Iberian (New Iberia) and Dan Phelan, president, and publisher of the Lake Charles American Press.
Continuing to serve on the board are:
- Dan Shea, CEO of Georges Media Group, which operates The Advocate, The Times-Picayune, St. Tammany Farmer (Covington), St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman (Clinton)
- Garland Forman, general manager of the North Region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of The Ville Platte Gazette, Basile Weekly, The Kinder Courier News, Oakdale Journal, The Richland Beacon News (Rayville), The Caldwell Watchman (Columbia), The West Carroll Gazette (Oak Grove) and The Tensas Gazette (St. Joseph)
- Marc Richard, vice president/director of Newspaper Service Co. which publishes the Ruston Daily Leader and Jennings Daily News
- Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate, The Times-Picayune, St. Tammany Farmer (Covington), St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman (Clinton)
- Darrell Guillory, publisher of the Eunice News and COO of Louisiana State Newspapers, which publishes over 20 Louisiana newspapers
- Randy Brown, publisher of The Bossier Press-Tribune