Cincinnati executives to discuss diversity
Two executives with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber will be keynote speakers for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's Diversity in Business Event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 in the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
Senior Inclusion Adviser Mary Stagaman and Vice President of the Minority Business Accelerator Darrin Redus will discuss "Modeling a Community for Inclusion." They will address strategies to implement a regional diversity initiative; diversifying, growing and retaining the workforce for the future; and impacting job and wealth creation in underserved communities.
Cheri Ausberry, BRAC's diversity and inclusion committee chairwoman and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center's director of community development, said nearly 100 Baton Rouge business and community leaders learned about Cincinnati’s programming around diversity and inclusion during BRAC’s 2018 trip to that city.
BRAC's Diversity and Inclusion Committee also will announce the recipients of the BRAC Diversity Star Award at the event.
The event is $35 for BRAC investors and $45 for noninvestors. Reserved seating for groups of eight is also available and space is limited. Information and registration are at brac.org/events.
Ollie's opening in BR, Denham, Gonzales
Three Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores will open April 24 in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Gonzales.
The chain carries name-brand closeouts in a variety of departments like books, food, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items.
Each store employs between 50 and 60 workers.
Founded in 1982, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc. has 322 stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Re-Bath plans grand opening on Coursey
Re-Bath is planning a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at its new showroom, 10920 Coursey Blvd.
The location is the national bathroom remodeling company's first corporate store, transitioning from a franchise that was started in 2005 by the late husband-and-wife team Ronald "Pepere" and Janice Leclerc, then operated by their daughter Christy Beard.
Re-Bath has grown to nearly 100 locations in 43 states. The parent company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry was in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions.
Digital literacy resources available in Spanish
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and Cox Communications announced online resources to improve digital literacy skills are available in Spanish at the Hispanic Apostolate of Baton Rouge, 6380 Hooper Road, in Baton Rouge on 10 new Chromebooks donated by Cox.
The Cox Digital Academy is being offered in three locations across Louisiana, with one already opened in Jefferson Parish and another soon to open in Lafayette.
The center features content, tools and resources from Common Sense Media, EVERFI and the Public Library Association. Spanish-language resources range from computer and internet basics to educational games for students of all ages. Some of the content includes how to use media and tech to raise bilingual kids; effective use of parental controls; facts about online predators, cyber bullying and general bullying; cyber safety, including social media tips and warning signs; apps designed to help students boost their math skills over summer vacation; and kindergarten readiness resources.
Information about the academy is at cox.com/aboutus/connect2compete/digital-academy.html.