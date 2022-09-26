BR.wildcensus.adv 0208 bf.jpg

Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish slowed in July, increasing at below the rate of inflation.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish slowed in July, increasing at below the rate of inflation.

Just over $992 million was spent in the parish during July, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s a 6.1% increase from the $935.1 million spent in July 2021.

In comparison, consumer prices were 8.5% higher in July than they were the year before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While gasoline prices have eased, they were still 44% higher in July than they were a year earlier. And food costs were 10.9% higher than the same time in 2021.

Vehicle sales posted a year-to-year drop, falling 10.6% from nearly $95 million in July 2021 to $84.9 million. A shortage of computer chips has hampered new automobile sales, while used vehicle sales have been hamstrung by short supply and high prices.

Spending at retailers, which makes up 53.6% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 9.3% in July. Sales at restaurants and bars were 4.9% higher than the year before, while spending on services dropped by 1.8%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 22.2%.

Sales outside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 8% from the year before, from $417.8 million to nearly $451.3 million. Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 4.6% in July, from nearly $517.3 million to nearly $541 million.

Sales tax collections were $19.8 million in July, compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Through the first seven months of the year, spending in East Baton Rouge parish has increased by 11.9%.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments