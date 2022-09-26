Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish slowed in July, increasing at below the rate of inflation.
Just over $992 million was spent in the parish during July, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s a 6.1% increase from the $935.1 million spent in July 2021.
In comparison, consumer prices were 8.5% higher in July than they were the year before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While gasoline prices have eased, they were still 44% higher in July than they were a year earlier. And food costs were 10.9% higher than the same time in 2021.
Vehicle sales posted a year-to-year drop, falling 10.6% from nearly $95 million in July 2021 to $84.9 million. A shortage of computer chips has hampered new automobile sales, while used vehicle sales have been hamstrung by short supply and high prices.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 53.6% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 9.3% in July. Sales at restaurants and bars were 4.9% higher than the year before, while spending on services dropped by 1.8%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 22.2%.
Sales outside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 8% from the year before, from $417.8 million to nearly $451.3 million. Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 4.6% in July, from nearly $517.3 million to nearly $541 million.
Sales tax collections were $19.8 million in July, compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2021.
Through the first seven months of the year, spending in East Baton Rouge parish has increased by 11.9%.