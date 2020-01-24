The holding company for Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million, or 32 cents per share, compares with the $3.3 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share. That's down from 45 cents a share for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
Still, John D'Angelo, president and chief executive officer of Investar, said the company was pleased with its accomplishments in the fourth quarter. Investar wrapped up the acquisition of the Bank of York in Alabama, completed a $25 million debt offering, reached a deal to acquire Cheaha Bank in Alabama and raised $30 million through a stock sale.
But the bank was hit by $1.1 million additional expenses, which included loan growth, interest on the new loan debt, legal fees and new branches in Lafayette and Westlake.
Investar posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $16.8 million, or $1.66 per share. That's up from the $13.6 million in profits for 2018, or $1.39 per share.