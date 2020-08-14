Malco said it will reopen its Gonzales Cinema on Aug. 28, nearly two months after briefly reopening the theater.
The theater opened on June 26, but a few days later Memphis-based Malco trimmed operations back to just the weekend. The chain soon closed all but one of its theaters because the major summer releases that drive so many people to the theaters were pushed back after coronavirus cases rose in California, Texas and Florida.
But Malco said it would reopen now that studios are again making plans to widely release movies. “Unhinged," an action movie with Russell Crowe, is set to come out Aug. 21. On Aug. 28, “The New Mutants," based on a Marvel comic book, will come out, along with “Bill & Ted Face the Music," starring Keanu Reeves. The often-delayed “Tenant," an action movie directed by Christopher Nolan, will come out in limited release on Sept. 3.
The possibility of getting big-budget movies has led national theater chains to reopen. Cinemark in Perkins Rowe opened Friday, and the AMC theaters at the Mall of Louisiana and the Baton Rouge 16 will reopen on Aug. 27.
Besides Cinemark, the only other theater currently open in metro Baton Rouge is the screen at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. That theater has been open since mid-June, showing a mix of family classics such as "Labyrinth," "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" and "The Never Ending Story," along with recent documentaries.
The other Baton Rouge movie theaters, the Movie Tavern by Marcus locations in CitiPlace and Juban Crossing, and Celebrity Theaters, have yet to announce new reopening dates.