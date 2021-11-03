A former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane has been sold for nearly $1.3 million to a local investor that plans to lease the property to Sherwin-Williams.
SW-Siegen LLC bought the building at 8751 Siegen in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Ashley Ferrer, of Gonzales, is listed as an officer with the limited liability corporation.
Cade Bogan, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate who represented Chase in the deal, said the new owners plan to expand the building and lease it for a paint store.
Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate represented the buyers.
Chase moved out of the 2,400-square-foot building a little over a year ago, after the bank opened a larger branch at the Siegen-Perkins Road intersection.