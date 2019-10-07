An apartment complex off Kenilworth Parkway owned by former LSU football coach Nick Saban has been sold for $2.6 million.
Kenilworth Manor LLC, which is controlled by the Alabama football coach and his wife Terry, sold the complex at 7324 Menlo Drive in a deal that was filed earlier this month with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The buyer was The Chateau Apartments of Baton Rouge LLC, headed by Paul D. White of Baton Rouge.
Kenilworth Manor is a 32-unit complex, where two-bedroom, two-bath units rent for $850. The complex was mentioned in a 2016 Wall Street Journal article about Saban’s business holdings. The Sabans bought the apartments in July 2004 while Nick Saban was coaching at LSU for $1.3 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Terry Saban personally oversaw renovations of the complex and remained in touch with longtime tenants, even after she moved to Tuscaloosa.