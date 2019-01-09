Construction workers have spent months erecting two towering medical facilities within a few miles of each other along Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, both multimillion-dollar symbols of post-Katrina population gains, an aging population, increased access to health care and other factors that have caused a rush of investments in the sector.
Next week, one of them — Ochsner Medical Complex High Grove — will finally open to patients. Construction at the other, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, continues along with a surge of other medical and associated development in the area.
Additional projects include the recently completed Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center, the Birth Center of Baton Rouge being leased out at Woman's Hospital and a nearby mixed-use development that also will take shape there; along with a groundbreaking planned next week for Baton Rouge General's micro-hospital and emergency room in Prairieville.
Ochsner Medical Complex High Grove, a $116 million medical center opening Jan. 15 features a multispecialty clinic and surgical hospital and will serve as an “anchor site” for the New Orleans-based health system’s operations in the Capital Region, said Eric McMillen, Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO.
Ochsner on Wednesday closed its existing medical complex on Summa Avenue to patients, as it moved to the new complex near the Mall of Louisiana. The new facility is expected to serve 2,000 patients a day, up from about 1,300 currently served each day at the Summa location.
Construction crews are still working on the 10-bed surgical hospital that will open this summer next door to the main office building.
On a tour of the facilities Wednesday, McMillen ticked off a list of new features that makes the complex cutting edge. Patients will have access to a retail pharmacy on-site, an “O Bar” for health technology and an MRI machine that plays music and has customizable lights and even beach scenes. The sleek new office building has a host of other features McMillen says are designed to make things as easy as possible on patients. It also has a pool for aqua-therapy, and a new bridge connects the complex to apartments and a retirement community on the other side of Ward Creek.
But McMillen also pointed out the space left empty. When the surgical hospital opens, it will have a vacant second floor, with the first floor operating with the 10 surgical beds. Eventually, three more stories could be added. At the medical office building, the fifth floor will be half-empty for future expansion. On Wednesday, a bulldozer moved dirt on Ochsner’s 7.5 acres that sit vacant next door.
“This facility was built with the future in mind,” McMillen said. “If in the future we need to expand, we can do that.”
Ochsner, like several of the region’s other major health care organizations, are expecting the rapid growth in the health sector in the Capital City to continue in coming years. And they are investing millions to keep up with it.
The Children’s Hospital, a $230 million construction project a few miles north of Ochsner’s new facility, should be finished in October, OLOL CEO Scott Wester said.
“It’s probably one of the largest projects since the new Woman’s Hospital was built a few years ago and really the first Children’s Hospital to be built in Louisiana in 80 years or so,” he said.
Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center recently finished a $19 million Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, which like the Children’s Hospital is expected to draw patients from throughout the Gulf South.
Baton Rouge General on Thursda on Jan. 17 will break ground on a micro-hospital and emergency room in Prairieville, on top of a previously-announced expansion at its Bluebonnet site.
Once the Children’s Hospital and Ochsner’s High Grove are complete, Baton Rouge will likely see a drop off in some of the $100 million-plus projects, Wester said. But he expects other activity to continue, as hospitals invest in back-of-the-house infrastructure, urgent care clinics and other facilities.
Non-health care-related developments are also on the horizon at some of the anchor points of Baton Rouge’s Health District, in the Essen/Bluebonnet/Perkins road corridor, and at Woman’s Hospital on Airline Highway.
Wester said OLOL is working with a consultant to figure out what to do with the remaining acres at the Children's Hospital site. Hotel developers elsewhere in the health district have already announced projects, he noted.
Woman’s recently finished building the Birth Center of Baton Rouge, which it leases out, and is moving forward with a mixed-use development at its site called Materra. That project calls for 141 single-family lots, five acres for apartments and 15 acres for commercial property. Stan Shelton, chief strategy officer at Woman’s Hospital, said several potential restaurants are interested.
“You’re seeing entities branch out geographically,” Shelton said of the activity in Baton Rouge’s health sector. “Forty years ago you had your mother ship footprint and everybody came to that. Now I think the public wants more convenience and easier access. I think that’s what’s driving a lot of the construction.”
Another trend evident at Ochsner’s new complex is the shift toward outpatient procedures. Wester noted that when he started in health care, a gall bladder surgery could land a patient in the hospital for a week. Now, patients can get surgery and leave the same day.
The trend is driven by two main factors, said Dr. Aldo Russo, regional medical director of Ochsner Baton Rouge. New data about surgery shows staying at a facility for an extended period of time increases the risk of complications, he said.
But there’s also a financial component, as insurance companies and the federal government look for ways to cut costs in the health care industry. Less time in a hospital bed means fewer costs.
Teri Fontenot, CEO of Woman’s Hospital, said this week at The Advocate’s Economic Outlook Summit that the increased demand for health care is expected to continue, and will fuel capital expenditures and create jobs.
But Fontenot also acknowledged that rising health costs can act as a drain on the economy, as employers pay more for insurance premiums and money for government services is directed to health programs.
“The health care sector is working really hard to get people healthier,” she said.