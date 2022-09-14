What’s in store for the Baton Rouge-area economy heading into the fall and 2023?
Join The Advocate for answers Tuesday during a digital discussion with business leaders in health care, industry, economic development and real estate.
The Baton Rouge Fall Economic Outlook Summit will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday on theadvocate.com and all of its social media channels.
Inflation, hiring and supply chain issues loom as challenges for the area’s economy, while green energy, logistics and commercial and residential redevelopment have caught the eye of business people looking for opportunities.
The panelists for the summit, sponsored by AARP, cover a wide range of expertise. The participants are:
- Kendra Novak, president-elect, Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors Board of Directors
- Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO, Baton Rouge General Health System
- Adam Knapp, president and CEO, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Connie Fabre, president and CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance
Moderating the discussion are Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach and Business Editor Timothy Boone.