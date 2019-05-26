BATON ROUGE AREA
LSU Vice Provost for Diversity Dereck J. Rovaris Sr. has been named president of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.
The organization drives leadership development, access and vital issues concerning blacks in higher education and provides opportunities for collaborating and networking among individuals, institutions, groups and agencies in higher education in the United States and internationally.
Rovaris earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas with a triple major in psychology, human development and family life, and crime and delinquency studies. He worked for three years as a financial aid counselor at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he earned an master's in guidance and counseling. He later earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Illinois.
Radiology Associates has appointed Dr. Scott Schuber as managing partner, succeeding Dr. Rhad Hayden, who served in the position and grew the company for 10 years.
The practice comprises 23 physician members and seven physician assistants, with services through various medical facilities in the Baton Rouge area.
Stonehenge Capital Co. LLC has promoted Whitney Little LaNasa to managing director, continuing to develop and grow its tax credit services business line across the country.
LaNasa joined Stonehenge Capital in 2009 as a member of the legal team and was promoted to director of tax credit services in 2014 after working as an attorney assisting clients in corporate, banking and regulatory matters. She received her joint juris doctorate and diploma in civil law from LSU's Paul M. Hebert School of Law and a Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Alabama. Stonehenge's main offices are in Baton Rouge and Columbus, Ohio, with six additional offices across the country.
Shintech Inc. has promoted Danny Cedotal from director of manufacturing to vice president of manufacturing, taking on a more formal corporate leadership role.
Cedotal has more than 27 years of experience. Before joining Shintech in 2013, he worked in a variety of engineering and leadership roles at Cleco, Sid Richardson Carbon Co. and Georgia Gulf. He joined Shintech as PVC production manager for the Addis and Plaquemine PVC plants. His responsibilities were expanded to include Shintech’s Freeport, Texas, PVC operations. In February 2018, he was promoted to director of manufacturing with oversight of Shintech’s manufacturing activities at the Freeport, Addis and Plaquemine sites and will retain those responsibilities.
Rachel Carroccio has been named director of human resources at management consulting firm Emergent Method, as well as Emergent Talent, a division that supports clients on disaster recovery and technology projects and with other staffing needs, with a combined staff of more than 100 employees.
Carroccio was human resources manager for APTIM and previously held management positions at The Shaw Group as an HR business analyst, human resources manager for H&E Equipment Services and business development manager at Louisiana Economic Development. The Baton Rouge native earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Millsaps College and master's in finance from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Danos has named Greg Guidry to its board of directors.
Guidry retired as executive vice president for unconventional markets for Royal Dutch Shell in October after six years in the role and nearly 37 years with the company. In addition, he previously headed Shell’s upstream businesses across Europe, based in The Netherlands. Guidry’s career at Shell covers offshore conventional and deepwater, onshore unconventionals and midstream. Guidry also serves as a senior adviser to Oaktree Capital and as director of portfolio companies Northstar Midstream and Blackbear Midstream. Guidry also is on the dean’s advisory board for the LSU Honor’s College and previously served as chair of the dean’s advisory board of the LSU College of Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and is a registered professional petroleum engineer in Louisiana.
St. Bernard Parish Hospital has promoted Brianna Sparnecht to accounting manager.
The Metairie resident joined the hospital in 2013 as a staff accountant and became accounting supervisor in 2017. The St. Bernard Parish native began her finance career with 1st Lake Properties in 2009 and completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of New Orleans and became a certified public accountant. St. Bernard Parish Hospital is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard, a political subdivision of the state, and managed by Ochsner Health System. Sparnecht played an integral role converting systems and policies during the hospital’s transition to Ochsner Health System.
Providence has named Bryan Breaud as a principal of Providence Engineering and Design LLC, the firm’s engineering, architecture and surveying division, leading the Houma office and its operations.
Breaud was project manager/project engineer and began his Providence career in 2012 as a civil engineer. He is a registered professional civil engineer in Louisiana, Illinois, Florida and Texas and has more than 12 years of engineering experience, having designed private subdivisions and commercial developments, roads, drainage ponds and sewer and water systems and is heavily involved in Providence's public works projects. Breaud earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
David Zapletal has been named to the newly created position of chief innovation and media officer at Digital Remedy, a digital media and technology company for publishers, advertisers and agencies.
Zapletal, who has spearheaded the New Orleans office, has served as executive vice president of media optimization and will remain at the helm of the company's media buying and optimization operations, in addition to spearheading compliance efforts in partnership with internal and external counsel. He has 15 years of involvement in the media operations for the company and its clients and has been on its board since 2016.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Gary Littlefield, Baton Rouge market president of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co., was installed as chairman of the Louisiana Bankers Association board of directors.
Littlefield succeeds Patrick R. Biglane, president and chief executive officer of Concordia Bank and Trust in Vidalia who will continue to serve for one year as immediate past chairman.
Other officers are Chairman-Elect Carly Leonards, of JD Bank in Jennings, and Treasurer Jerry P. Ledet Jr., of Synergy Bank in Houma.
New directors from the area are Jason P. Freyou, of Home Bank N.A. in Lafayette, Acadiana Region, and H. Brooks Lewis, of Citizens Bank and Trust Co. in Baton Rouge, Capitol Region. Continuing directors from the area are Brandt J. Dufrene, of First National Bank USA in Boutte, South Central Region; Brian W. North, of Fifth District Savings Bank in New Orleans, Southeast Region; Ron E. Samford Jr., of Metairie Bank & Trust Co., Southeast Region; and Robert T. Taylor, chief executive officer of Louisiana Bankers Association in Baton Rouge.
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc. has selected as members for 2019 John Kirwan, executive director of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center; Kellen Mathews, partner in charge of the Adams and Reese Baton Rouge office; and Chris Meaux, chairman and CEO of food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc., which is based in Lake Charles, has major operations in Lafayette and employs 5,800 people across the state.