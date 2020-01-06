Two Baton Rouge area Captain D’s seafood restaurants are now closed after less than three years in business.
The restaurants at 5131 Government St. and at 2309 S. Range Ave. in Denham Springs have shut down. Both opened in 2017.
According to the company website, the Captain D’s in Zachary, Hammond and New Iberia remain open.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based chain at one time had plans to build 10 to 15 locations in metro Baton Rouge.
Captain D’s, known for its low cost fried seafood, has more than 500 locations across the United States.