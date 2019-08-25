LWCC declares $136M policyholders' dividend
Worker's compensation insurer LWCC has declared a $136 million midyear dividend to be distributed in October to about 20,000 businesses throughout Louisiana.
As a mutual insurance company, LWCC is able to share profits with policyholders when it achieves strong financial results. The midyear dividend does not replace the potential for LWCC’s 2019 dividend, which traditionally would be distributed in the second quarter of 2020.
LWCC President and CEO Kristin W. Wall said the dividend program is made possible by agents’ counseling policyholders and policyholders’ safety improvements.
Through its dividend program, LWCC has returned $848 million to policyholders over a period of 16 consecutive years. This amounts to more than LWCC’s total underwriting profit since inception in 1992. Past dividends have often been used by policyholders to implement safety improvements and invest in their businesses.
Propeller Club conference scheduled
The International Propeller Club Convention & Conference is being hosted by the Propeller Club of the Port of New Orleans Oct. 15-17 at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter.
The event brings together top executives and decision-makers from around the world for educational and networking events and information on the future for ports, fuels and crews, and infrastructure and navigation.
Keynote speakers are U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz and MARAD Administrator Rear Admiral Mark H. “Buz” Buzby.
The cost is $550 until Sept. 30 and $600 thereafter. Information and registration are at https://convention.propellerclub.us.
E-commerce sales channels seminar set
An e-commerce seminar on getting businesses set up via appropriate current sales channels is being held by Southeastern Louisiana University’s Small Business Development Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., in Slidell.
“Sales channels are the new e-commerce,” said Bill Joubert, director of Southeastern’s SBDC. “Both products and services now need to be set up in sales channels and not just on company websites.”
Two Amazon experts will conduct the seminar and illustrate steps needed to get businesses registered via sales channels. The event is being co-sponsored by the St. Tammany Corp., Louisiana Economic Development and the East St. Tammany and St. Tammany West chambers of commerce.
Additional topics include an overview of e-commerce; online diversification; how to increase online sales two to four times in 30 to 60 days; how to start Shopify and WordPress Site to increase traffic 40% to 80%; tips for increasing Amazon sales; and Amazon campaign optimization and building brand content.
Online registration is www.lsbdc.org, calling (985) 549-3831 or emailing kromero@southeastern.edu. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.
Experts to address beef cattle operations
Beef cattle industry experts will address producers on how to add value to their operations at a stockmanship and stewardship conference on Oct. 4-5 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
Supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the conference is sponsored regionally through a partnership with the LSU AgCenter, Southern University Ag Center and University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.
Conference topics include low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, facility design sessions and Beef Quality Assurance educational programs with certification available.
The cost is $75 per person, with a discounted student rate of $50. Registration is at http://bit.ly/2GGfoh9 or at the conference website at http://bit.ly/2LShezD.
Hair Crown Beauty Supply opens 7th store
Hair Crown Beauty Supply has opened at 7920 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Hair Crown has been in business more than 30 years and now has seven locations around Baton Rouge and operates online. Hair Crown's products include hair, beauty care products, cosmetics and professional beautician/barber merchandise. It is an authorized dealer of Hair Crown Original, Outre, Shake-N-Go, Bobbi Boss, ONYX, Milkyway, Motown Tress, L.A. Girls, NYX, KISS, Rain, Rose, SAGA and other brands.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday,
RaceTrac buys site at Old Perkins-Highland
RaceTrac Petroleum has purchased a 2.8-acre site at Old Perkins and Highland roads to build a convenience store.
The Atlanta-based company bought the vacant land for $1.5 million, property records show. The seller was Hancock Whitney Bank, trustee of the William Edwin Montan Charitable Trust.
Liz Howell, a spokeswoman for RaceTrac, said the company expects to open a convenience store at the site in late 2019.