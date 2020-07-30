The Baton Rouge region "erased a decade of job growth in a month" because of coronavirus, marking a drop in progress not seen since the Great Recession began in late 2007.
In a presentation at The Advocate's Baton Rouge economic outlook summit, Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the coronavirus pandemic caused the number of people working in metro Baton Rouge to drop as much as 13%. In comparison, the Great Recession led to a 6.2% drop in employment.
"You can see just how dramatic a difference it is in what's happening in this current period," Knapp said of the comparison.
Can't see PDF below? Click here.
There has been a slight recovery in the number of people who are working in recent months, but the figures are still down dramatically.
There are some trends that are back to or close to levels they were pre-pandemic. Retail fuel sales, an indicator of how many people who are traveling, are close to or above where they were in summer 2019. Hotel occupancy data has been trending up in recent weeks and is near where it was a year earlier. Spending at retail stores is pretty much back to where it was in Ascension and Livingston parishes, although in East Baton Rouge, it’s still 8.4% down from 2019, Knapp said.
To read more about the current state of the Baton Rouge economy, click here.
Staff writer Tim Boone contributed to this report.