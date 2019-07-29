Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by .02% in May compared with a year ago.
Nearly $827.3 million was spent in May, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department Monday. That compares with nearly $825.3 million in spending during May 2018. The figures include vehicle sales. Vehicle sales were up by 3% in May compared with the year before.
East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $66.8 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $64.9 million in May 2018. Spending by category was mixed. Consumers spent .07% less at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending was up on services, by 25.3%. Spending at restaurants and bars was up by 6.2%. But spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was down 25.8% over May 2018.
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge rose by 3.1% in May, to $475.1 million. Spending outside the city limits of Baton Rouge dropped by 3.4% in May to nearly $352.2 million. Sales tax collections rose from $16.51 million to $16.55 million.