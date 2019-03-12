Baton Rouge has made the first cut of cities bidding to be the new home for two U.S. Department of Agriculture offices.
Sixty-seven cities are still under consideration to be the new home for the Ag Department’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. There had been 136 applications.
Baton Rouge was the only Louisiana city to apply for the ag department offices. The Capital Region’s bid is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, along with Louisiana Economic Development, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, LSU and Southern University.
Despite the USDA's public announcement, officials with BRAC said they were unable to comment on economic development projects.
Other cities being considered by the ag department for the offices include Birmingham, Alabama; Tallahassee, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; College Station, Texas; Madison, Wisconsin; and Omaha, Nebraska.
Sonny Perdue, the U.S. secretary of agriculture, announced last year that most of the employees at the economic research service and food institute would be moving out of the Washington, D.C. area. The agency wants to place USDA resources close to stakeholders, trim employment costs and rent and improve its ability to attract and retain highly qualified staff, many of whom come from land-grant agricultural universities.
Perdue also noted that 91 percent of the USDA’s nearly 108,000 employees already work outside of Washington, D.C.