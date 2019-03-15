The Baton Rouge metro area added 3,500 jobs in January compared to a year earlier, lifting employment to 404,400.
The gain represented a 0.9 percent rise in employment during the period, and came as the state added 8,600 jobs over the year. The figures, reported by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, were not seasonally adjusted.
The construction sector in Baton Rouge added 2,600 jobs, the most of any sector. Manufacturing added 500 jobs and government, 1,800.
Trade, transportation and utilities lost 500 and professional and business services fell by 1,100.
The unemployment rate in the Baton Rouge area was 4.7 percent, up from 4.3 percent in January 2018.
Five of the state's nine metro areas added jobs, while three lost jobs and one had no change. The state's unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.
LAFAYETTE: The Lafayette region added 3,700 jobs in January, the largest percentage gain at 1.9 percent. Employment in the metro area rose to 202,500 nonfarm jobs during the period. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, fell by 200 jobs to 12,800, tying the lowest number in the history of tracking those numbers, according to the stte agency. Manufacturing added 1,300 jobs; leisure and hospitality, 1,000; and education and health services, 700. Trade, transportation and utilities lost 500 jobs. The unemployment rate for Lafayette was 5.1 percent in January, according to non-seasonally-adjusted figures from the state agency. That's unchanged from a year ago.
NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans region added 10,400 jobs, the most of any metro area, representing a 1.8 percent increase over the year. Total nonfarm employment rose to 581,700 during the period. Leisure and hospitality, up 5,500 jobs, posted the largest gain in the region. Construction was up 2,200; professional and business services, 2,100; and education and health services, 3,000. Trade, transportation and utilities fell by 400 jobs, and financial activities lost 700. The area's 4.8 percent unemployment rate was the lowest of any Louisiana metro area.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 1,200 jobs, though its construction sector shed 1,000 jobs during the period. The unemployment rate in the Lake Charles area was 5.1 percent, unchanged from a year ago. Houma lost 1,500 jobs, while its mining and logging sector added 300. Monroe had no change. Alexandria lost 500 jobs. Hammond gained 100. Shreveport lost 1,800 jobs, or 1 percent of its employment.