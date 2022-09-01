BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta.
Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
“We have seen great success in Baton Rouge in servicing our pros and consumers by helping to design their outdoor living spaces and selecting the best products for every budget,” the company said in an email.
BBQGuys said it looks forward to opening showrooms in additional, undetermined markets.
The Georgia showroom will feature items from more than 15 manufacturers on display, including Blaze, BBQGuys’ sister company that manufactures grills and smokers. It will showcase outdoor kitchens, giving customers an idea of the possibilities they can have in their patio or backyard.
Russ Wheeler, CEO of BBQGuys, said in a statement the showroom will allow customers to design outdoor kitchens in a more personal way.” “This BBQGuys Design Center has been cultivated to not only make the design process easier but a lot more fun for everyone involved,” he said.