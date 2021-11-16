Baton Rouge-based Epic Piping announced Tuesday it had acquired BendTech Fabrication & Bending, one of the world's largest induction pipe benders.
Terms of the deal with Duluth, Minnesota-based BendTech were not disclosed.
Epic said the deal will expand its operations in the energy and power, renewable, and infrastructure sectors. The company said it also expands its production capabilities, allowing Epic to produce pipe bends up to 66 inches in diameter.
“This acquisition is an exciting next step in our strategic growth plan, and I am confident that the combination of our deep manufacturing capabilities and experience and BendTec’s rich 100+ year history will improve our position as the leading and most innovative pipe manufacturing company on the market,” Remi Bonnecaze, Epic’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Epic Piping is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm in Baton Rouge. The company has facilities in Livingston, Lake Providence, San Marcos, Texas and the United Arab Emirates.