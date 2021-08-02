Houston-based Tellurian Inc. signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell for a subsidiary to purchase some liquefied natural gas exported from Louisiana.
Shell NA LNG inked a purchase agreement with Tellurian for 3 million tons each year for 10 years.
The company plans to build Driftwood LNG on a 1,000-acre site to export 27.6 million tons of LNG by 2023. It would receive natural gas from more than 10,000 acres in the Haynesville Shale play in northwest Louisiana and assets in the Permian Basin in Texas. Tellurian itself holds about 9,700 net acres in the Haynesville Shale as of March. The company previously indicated it wants to build a new pipeline to bring the natural gas to Calcasieu Parish.
The terminal is projected to support 6,700 construction jobs and create 300 permanent jobs. Tellurian looks to sell up to 10 million tons of natural gas per year from its first phase and to begin construction by early 2022 on what could be a $30 billion project overall.
“LNG demand is expected to nearly double by 2040. This deal secures additional competitive volumes for our portfolio by the mid-2020s, enabling us to continue providing diverse and flexible LNG supply to our customers," said Steve Hill, executive vice president for Shell Energy.
Tellurian signed a deal with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. for the reseller to buy 3 million tons of LNG each year up to 10 years, which is $12 billion in revenue. Another 3 million tons of LNG each year was sold to Swiss energy commodity trader Vitol for 10 years, also worth $12 billion. Tellurian expects these deals to collectively move the project forward enough to finalize financing.