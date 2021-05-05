After closing its day-to-day operations eight months ago, Red Stick Social is now open to the public.

The Mid City events space will be open from Thursday through Sunday, said Robert Lay, a principal with Red Stick Social. Live music will be held at the venue on Friday and Saturday nights and plans are to expand that to all four days of operation by the end of May. Hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s been more than a year since we had real events here,” Lay said. “People quickly forget about you, and we were not open for a year before the shutdown happened.”

Red Stick Social is a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and bowling alley that serves as one of the anchors of the mixed use Electric Depot development. It opened in April 2019. All five floors of the building will be reopened, but a limited menu is currently being offered.

The venue will be available to host private events seven days a week and the full catering menu will be offered.

In September, the venue announced it was temporarily closing, but would be open for private events. Red Stick Social started reopening for crawfish boils back in March before deciding to go back to regular operations.

“We think we have a pretty good setup,” he said. “The guests were having a great time while we worked out the kinks.”

Lay said he hopes to get Red Stick Social fully open in the coming months, but that depends on staffing and the lifting of all regulations put in place to control the spread of COVID.

“It’s been brutal for us for the last 12 months,” he said. “But the numbers are trending in the right direction and we’re thinking we’re in a new normal, or one that is more similar to what we are used to.”