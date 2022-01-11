Hornbeck Offshore Services said it has reached a deal to buy 10 offshore supply vessels from Edison Chouest Offshore for an undisclosed amount of cash.
Covington-based Hornbeck said eight of the ships have carrying capacity of 4,750 tons, while the other two can handle 3,200 tons. The company expects to get the first vessel within three months and receive all of the ships over the next 12 to 15 months.
"We are very excited about this acquisition, which puts us on a path for growth for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents,” said Todd Hornbeck, president and chief executive officer.