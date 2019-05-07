Today in The Rundown: The State Capitol has a fire scare, President Donald Trump makes plans to visit Louisiana; Gov. John Bel Edwards reaches an infrastructure deal with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Louisiana Legislature advances budget; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 30
Days until election day: 156
The News
POTUS: President Donald Trump is returning to Louisiana to promote energy infrastructure and jobs next week. http://bit.ly/2Jn3YRt
Death penalty: The Louisiana Senate rejected a bill to let the public vote on whether to abolish the death penalty, dealing another blow to an ongoing effort to end capital punishment in the state. http://bit.ly/2J6MaLl
New Orleans: The city of New Orleans’ crumbling infrastructure will receive an infusion of tens of millions of dollars under a deal Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reached after weeks of hard-fought negotiations between their aides and the city’s powerful hospitality industry. http://bit.ly/2J0raWo
Education: A House committee is pushing a revamped K-12 budget proposal that would give teachers $1,200 raises, instead of $1,000. http://bit.ly/2J66NYa
Abortion: The House will consider one of the strictest bans on abortion in the nation – at roughly six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected — after the Senate OK'd the proposal on Monday. http://bit.ly/2J4zOU1
Obamacare: The Louisiana Senate has endorsed a proposal backed by Attorney General Jeff Landry that seeks to provide some of the Affordable Care Act’s more popular protections in case a lawsuit joined by Landry to overturn the law is successful. http://bit.ly/2J7BSdQ
Transportation: A Louisiana House panel has advanced legislation that would set up the legal and regulatory framework for driverless trucks operating on the state’s highways. http://bit.ly/2J43ctt
NGA: 400 people have registered to attend a cybersecurity summit that Gov. John Bel Edwards will co-host next week in Shreveport. http://bit.ly/2Jg0aBI
SOS: The Louisiana Secretary of State's office has defended a "Meet Mammy" event that appeared on the program for the Old State Capitol's anniversary picnic over the weekend. http://bit.ly/2JjF31m
Happening today
At the Louisiana Capitol
- House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 4 p.m.
House Committees
- Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Education meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- Insurance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
- House and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room 2.
- Appropriations meets upon adjournment in Room 5.
- Ways and Means meets upon adjournment in Room 6.
Senate Committees
- Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Finance meets upon adjournment in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- 10 a.m. Educator Honor Roll Ceremony celebrating Louisiana's top teacher candidates in Alario Plaza at the State Capitol.
- 2:30 p.m. Northern Exposure Legislative Forum at the Louisiana State Museum.
Tweet beat
Well this has never happened before... #lalege evacuting building after fire alarm going off... pic.twitter.com/QWJB7YPadU— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) May 6, 2019
I might have seen it all in my first term. #lalege pic.twitter.com/CZRd3BkrRZ— Tanner Magee (@Mageefor53) May 6, 2019
Not a thing you see everyday. Burning down the House! pic.twitter.com/tO0fAxwXlv— Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) May 6, 2019
The Governor stopped to talk to a few legislators as he evacuated. #LaLege #CapitolFire pic.twitter.com/XrKAkAxPmW— Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) May 6, 2019
#LaLege @JulieEmerson pic.twitter.com/YWh70CYfXL— AshleyHebert (@theflatsfinest) May 6, 2019
Happy #NursesDay to the dedicated nurses who take care of us when we need them most. As the son, brother and uncle of nurses, I’ve seen the hard work & passion that goes into caring for people. We’re grateful for everything you do to keep us healthy! #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/PsDXLd2y3m— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 7, 2019
Congrats @VincentPierre15 for being featured in “kreol” International Magazine! #LaLege #acadianadelegation #louisiana pic.twitter.com/WINU2k8jda— Blake Miguez (@BlakeMiguezLA) May 6, 2019
College is too expensive. Here's @LABudgetProject's @davantelewis on the job - testifying on Sen. @ReginaBarrow bill for sales tax exemption on college textbooks. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/DByH4KFeAw— Jan Moller (@jmollerLBP) May 6, 2019
I had the pleasure of joining my colleague @RepPaulaDavis in welcoming the @pbsbr Lady Eagles golf team to the State Capitol today. The ladies golf team is only two years old but they just had a fantastic second season! #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/94XWmDQXFi— Rick Edmonds (@RickEdmondsLA) May 6, 2019
Great news that a bill by @tbacala2 to increase verification of Medicaid eligibility is headed to House floor. Bill will give @LALegisAuditor access to tax info. #lalege— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 6, 2019
In honor of the 25th anniversary of the @LaOSC's reopening, check out @lpborg's special coverage of the grand reopening in 1994 with a #lagov panel with McKeithen, Treen & Roemer: https://t.co/xSDGSMxJeZ #lalege pic.twitter.com/eAgRlK5G9i— LDMA (@LDMArchive) May 6, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate's Washington, D.C. correspondent.
