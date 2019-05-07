Capitol fire evacuation
Buy Now

Lawmakers and other visitors evacuate the Louisiana State Capitol during a fire scare on Monday, May 6, 2019. 

 By SAM KARLIN | skarlin@theadvocate.com

Today in The Rundown: The State Capitol has a fire scare, President Donald Trump makes plans to visit Louisiana; Gov. John Bel Edwards reaches an infrastructure deal with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Louisiana Legislature advances budget; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 30

Days until election day: 156

The News

POTUS: President Donald Trump is returning to Louisiana to promote energy infrastructure and jobs next week. http://bit.ly/2Jn3YRt

Death penalty: The Louisiana Senate rejected a bill to let the public vote on whether to abolish the death penalty, dealing another blow to an ongoing effort to end capital punishment in the state. http://bit.ly/2J6MaLl

New Orleans: The city of New Orleans’ crumbling infrastructure will receive an infusion of tens of millions of dollars under a deal Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reached after weeks of hard-fought negotiations between their aides and the city’s powerful hospitality industry. http://bit.ly/2J0raWo

Education: A House committee is pushing a revamped K-12 budget proposal that would give teachers $1,200 raises, instead of $1,000. http://bit.ly/2J66NYa

Abortion: The House will consider one of the strictest bans on abortion in the nation – at roughly six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected — after the Senate OK'd the proposal on Monday. http://bit.ly/2J4zOU1

Obamacare: The Louisiana Senate has endorsed a proposal backed by Attorney General Jeff Landry that seeks to provide some of the Affordable Care Act’s more popular protections in case a lawsuit joined by Landry to overturn the law is successful. http://bit.ly/2J7BSdQ

Transportation: A Louisiana House panel has advanced legislation that would set up the legal and regulatory framework for driverless trucks operating on the state’s highways. http://bit.ly/2J43ctt

NGA: 400 people have registered to attend a cybersecurity summit that Gov. John Bel Edwards will co-host next week in Shreveport. http://bit.ly/2Jg0aBI

SOS: The Louisiana Secretary of State's office has defended a "Meet Mammy" event that appeared on the program for the Old State Capitol's anniversary picnic over the weekend. http://bit.ly/2JjF31m

Happening today

At the Louisiana Capitol

  • House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 4 p.m.

House Committees

  • Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Education meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Insurance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
  • House and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room 2.
  • Appropriations meets upon adjournment in Room 5.
  • Ways and Means meets upon adjournment in Room 6.

Senate Committees

  • Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
  • Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
  • Finance meets upon adjournment in Room A-B.

Governor's schedule

  • 10 a.m. Educator Honor Roll Ceremony celebrating Louisiana's top teacher candidates in Alario Plaza at the State Capitol.
  • 2:30 p.m. Northern Exposure Legislative Forum at the Louisiana State Museum.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments