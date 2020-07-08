Consumer spending across the Baton Rouge metro area in late June was mixed as the flow of dollars worsened in East Baton Rouge Parish but continued to improve in Livingston and Ascension parishes.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, consumer spending was trending down 15.6% as of June 24 from January levels that were recorded before coronavirus pandemic restrictions began. A week earlier, spending was down only about 7% from January, according to Opportunity Insights data compiled by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
In Livingston Parish, consumer spending only slipped 3.3% compared with January as of June 24, an improvement from being down by 4.4% as of June 17. Spending in Ascension Parish was up 1.1% compared to January as of June 17 and up 0.9% as of June 24.
East Baton Rouge Parish had been steadily improving for several weeks with the loosening of stay-at-home orders and business restrictions. Spending was down 20.6% as of May 10 just before a partial reopening started, then rebounded to being down 11.8% as of June 3 in East Baton Rouge before reversing course in late June, data from credit card receipts submitted by merchants to the analytics firm shows.
Commuting patterns could be a factor in consumer spending changes across parish lines, especially because many workers have been working remotely and some had returned to the office and are now working at home again with a spike in coronavirus cases.
For example, ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge Refinery and Chemical Plant have temporarily suspended their return to the office plan "due to an increase in local cases of COVID-19," according to the company, which has asked nonessential workers to work remotely again.
Residential travel to work was down 16% in East Baton Rouge Parish, but down only 10% in Ascension and 12% in Livingston parishes.
Small business revenue rebounded to prepandemic levels in Ascension, according to the chamber, but still remains lower in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.
Hotels in Baton Rouge were booked at 58% capacity between June 21 and June 27 compared with 61% a year ago. Revenue for hotels remains lower, $2.1 million this year compared with $3.6 million last year.