When Lauren Jackson, a kindergarten teacher at a Baton Rouge charter school, began looking for a home in November, mortgage lenders pre-approved her for a $200,000 house. She wanted three bedrooms in the Baker or Zachary area, with a yard big enough for her 9-year-old daughter to get a trampoline.
But interest rates climbed as her search went on, and her approval dropped along with it. By June, her mortgage pre-approval had dropped by $25,000. Higher mortgage rates meant she'd have to pay more each month on a $200,000 home, so she was only eligible for $175,000.
She decided to stop looking for a house.
“This will be my first home, so I want something I’m going to be comfortable in,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to live with regrets and settle for anything just to have a house.”
Rising interest rates are making stories like Jackson's more common locally and nationally.
The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 8.1% lower in May than the year before, a sign that rising interest rates are taking a toll on the market.
There were 1,240 homes sold in May, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,350 MLS sales in May 2021.
It was the third month in a row that home sales were down year-to-year.
With the Federal Reserve increasing rates on Wednesday, the average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 5.78% as of Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from 3.22% at the start of the year.
The Fed has indicated there will be even more rate increases this year as the central bank tries to cool off the economy and get inflation under control.
Lawrence Yun, the chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, said the increase on rates means that, on a $300,000 mortgage, homebuyers now face a monthly note of $1,800 — up from $1,265 at the end of the year.
"That’s painful and, consequently, will shrink the buyer pool,” Yun said in a statement. He noted that home sales have been trending down to pre-pandemic levels and that houses are starting to sit on the market for more than a month, like they did before COVID.
Despite the slowdown in sales, home prices continue to rise in metro Baton Rouge, inventory remains limited and houses aren’t staying on the market for long. The median sale price for a home in the metro area was $252,500 in May, up from $235,000 a year earlier.
There were 1,454 houses for sale at the end of May, a 17.6% decrease from the 1,765 homes for sale the year before. And the average amount of time a house was on the market before it sold was 32 days, down from 51 a year earlier.
Joanna Arnold, an agent with Keller Williams Red Stick Realty Partners, said high interest rates and a low supply of homes have kept buyers looking longer— especially in lower price ranges.
“A majority of my buyers have been looking for more than 90 days,” Arnold said. “When things are doing well, it takes 30 days on average. They’re also able to negotiate more.”
Kendra Novak, president-elect of the Great Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, said homes in good condition in popular areas are usually under contract within a day.
“Even if a home is priced right, great condition, awesome location, there’s only one house,” Novak said. “So that one house is being bid on by 10 to 15 different buyers, and those sellers are getting multiple offers.”
Jackson said that, in more than six months of looking for a home, she wasn’t ever able to make an offer. The homes went under contract before she could try. She would request showings as soon as she saw them in her email, and they’d sometimes be under contract before she’d even seen the property.
“When I find something in my price range that’s a decent home in a nice neighborhood, it’s snatched off in the blink of an eye,” Jackson said.
Tristan Buell, with Engel & Volkers, said the hike in interest rates is more of a return to equilibrium. He doesn’t think the current interest rate is outrageously high.
During the good economic times of the early 1990s, rates were in the 7% to 9% range
“We’re seeing more of a shift to a normal market,” Buell said. ‘It’s good for a market to be kind of balanced, not shifted to one side.”
When interest rates were lower, buyers had more power. Houses were on the market longer, and clients were able to negotiate more for things like closing costs.
Buell’s most recent listing, priced at $230,000, saw seven scheduled showings within hours of it going on the market.
“It’s pretty competitive,” Buell said. “A lot of people have been getting beat out of the homes. People are trying to get their offer in quickly so they don’t keep losing.”
Liquor distributor Darrell Bell flips houses in his free time. He said the home he just put on the market has attracted interest faster than homes he’s flipped in previous years.
“It’s really a seller’s market right now,” Bell said. “People are buying homes in less desirable areas.”
Realtor Darren James said that while things may be difficult for buyers now, the pendulum will swing back in their favor. He said circumstances like divorce and death mean that people will always have to move.
“As time moves forward, sellers are gonna have to understand that we’re not in the same market,” James said.
Jackson said her plan is to wait out the high interest rates before she purchases a home. She thinks she’s unlikely to find something she’ll like at $175,000.
“I decided to save my money until the interest rates drop,” Jackson said. “That way I’ll be ready to just jump in when they’ve dropped before they go back up.”
Business Editor Timothy Boone contributed to this report.