A new seafood restaurant is set to open in May at the Mall of Louisiana, in a building that had previously been occupied by Bar Louie.
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar will offer boiled seafood, including snow crab, shrimp, mussels, clam, blue crab and crawfish, said Bill Chen, a Realtor who is working with the owners. Old Captain will also sell fried seafood and chicken baskets. The restaurant will have a full-service bar.
Plans are to hire 30 to 50 people to work at the restaurant, Chen said. The goal is to turn Old Captain into a chain.
Old Captain is going into a 7,500-square-foot building in the mall's open-air Boulevard shopping center. The space has been vacant since December 2018, when Bar Louie closed. Bar Louie, which opened in spring 2013, replaced the original tenant Bravo! Cucina Italiana restaurant.