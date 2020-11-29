Baton Rouge area
Harry J. “Skip” Philips Jr., a partner in the law firm of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP, received the Louisiana Bar Foundation President's Award from 2019-20 LBF President Amanda W. Barnett.
The award recognizes his outstanding support, dedication and advancement of the mission and goals of the foundation. Philips has been a foundation fellow since 1997, served on various committees over the years, is a member of its board of directors and was recently inducted as 2020-21 president.
Louisiana Economic Development Undersecretary Anne G. Villa and Assistant Secretary Mandi Mitchell have been designated a certified economic developer by the International Economic Development Council.
The designation denotes a mastery of skills in economic development and professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth. Earning the designation is based on experience, completing six training courses and passing an exam for knowledge, proficiency and judgment in 11 key areas.
With eight years of direct experience in economic development, Villa administers LED’s offices of management and finance; human resources; performance management and reporting; entertainment industry development; and business incentives.
An eight-year veteran of LED, Mitchell manages initiatives and programs related to legislative and congressional affairs, community competitiveness, small business services and state economic competitiveness. She has served as assistant secretary since 2015.
The Louisiana Chemical Association presented annual Best in Louisiana Serious About Fostering Excellence Awards to chemical facilities with outstanding performances in employee and process safety and environmental stewardship.
Awards by facility employment size went to Cabot, Ville Platte, and Dexco Polymers, Plaquemine, Class 1 fewer than 100 employees; Ingevity South Carolina, Class 2 between 101 and 200 employees; ExxonMobil Polyolefins, Class 3 between 201 and 400 employees; and Shintech Louisiana, Plaquemine, Class 4, more than 400 employees.
Most Improved SAFE awards went to Westlake Chemical, Lake Charles South; Honeywell UOP, Shreveport; Olin Chlor Alkali, Plaquemine; and Arkema, Hahnville.
New Orleans area
Brandy D. Christian, chief executive officer and president of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, received the 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award from the World Trade Center.
The award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the Louisiana port and maritime community. The recipient is chosen by 11 international trade, transportation and economic development organizations that make up the selection committee. Christian oversees all cargo, cruise and industrial real estate operations at Port NOLA.She sets strategic direction and oversees all rail holdings.