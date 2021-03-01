Smalls Sliders has applied for a permit to open its second restaurant, in front of Rouses in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center.
Plans are to install an 800 square foot modular building at 7610 Bluebonnet. There will be a drive through, a pick up window and a covered dining area, similar to the setup at the first Smalls at 4343 Nicholson. Smalls opened the Tigerland area restaurant in September 2019.
Smalls Sliders specializes in cooked-to-order premium slider burgers. The restaurant is a partnership between New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry, Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason.