BASF announced Thursday it will go ahead with the construction of the second phase of an expansion at its Geismar complex, an $87 million investment.
The expansion of its methylene diphenyl diiscoyanate facility is set to begin at the end of the year and be completed in 2021. It will double production of MDI, which is used to make polyurethane foams for appliance insulation, car materials and energy efficient buildings.
Louisiana Economic Development said the work will support 170 construction jobs.
BASF started the first phase of the expansion about a year ago. It should be completed by 2020. That phase will cost $150 million.
The second phase of the expansion has been granted property tax exemptions from the state Board of Commerce and Industry.