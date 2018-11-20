Maxwell Gerald "Mackie" Robinson, who spent decades growing the family-owned Robinson Brothers into a formidable local car dealership, died Sunday. He was 83.
Robinson began working for the family business as a teen alongside his father, Maxwell "Mackie" Robinson Sr., and later ran Robinson Brothers Lincoln Ford alongside his own son, Maxwell Gerald "Chip" Robinson III, for years. Chip Robinson will continue to own and operate the dealership, he said.
"He always had time to talk to anybody at the dealership," Chip Robinson said of his father. "That was one of his joys was to come in and see everybody. He liked to say everyone who worked here was like family."
Mackie Robinson Jr., an avid golfer and prolific donor to Autism programs, including the Emerge Center, sat at the helm of the family dealership for decades.
Robinson's father and uncle opened the Robinson Brothers service station in Denham Springs in 1946 before landing a Kaiser Fraiser franchise shortly thereafter. In 1950, the brothers opened a Studebaker franchise, and in 1958 acquired the Lincoln-Mercury dealership on Main and North 19th streets near downtown Baton Rouge, building it into a top-selling franchise.
Robinson Brothers was the first dealership with an in-ground lift in Baton Rouge, Chip Robinson said, and was the last dealership to move from downtown. Mackie Robinson believed deeply in the company's tagline — "no unexpected fees" — which he recited at the end of the dealer's television commercials, he added.
Robinson Brothers, under Mackie and Chip's leadership, later bought the Ford store on Airline Highway and moved the Lincoln dealership into the location, where it currently resides.
Adrian Harris, while working for a Ford factory, managed Mackie Robinson Jr.'s account years ago, and recalled him being a diligent and hands-on employer who took care of his customers and employees.
Later, when Harris, now 73, bought his own dealership, Superior Ford in Zachary, Robinson provided advice to his younger competitor. At regular gatherings of local auto dealers, Robinson was an influential presence, Harris said.
"He didn't talk a lot, but when he did, you listened to what he had to say," Harris said. "Mackie was always a gentleman. He was always courteous to everybody."
Denise Pittman, 68, began working for Robinson in 1981 as the dealership was leaving downtown for its location near I-12. After decades with Robinson Brothers, she became "part of the family," she said.
At the time Robinson took the reins from his father in the early 1990s, Pittman said car dealerships in the area weren't doing well. Robinson made some changes and turned the business around, later earning industry honors and outpacing dealers in much larger markets, Pittman and Harris said.
"(Robinson) would come to the dealership every day and walk from the front to the back greeting everyone from the receptionist to the detail guys, asking everyone how their family was," Pittman said.
"If there was a good-hearted person you could emulate in your life, it'd be him," Chip Robinson added.