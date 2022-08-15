Skyline of metro Baton Rouge Thursday August 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. East Baton Rouge Parish remained Louisiana's largest parish in 2020 and grew slightly faster than the state average over the past decade, hitting 456,781 people, new census data show. Louisiana's capital parish grew by nearly 3.8% between 2010 and 2020. Some outlying parishes both east and west of East Baton Rouge grew faster and helped the 12-parish region push past 1 million people.