Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports acquired a Utah-based designer of grips for bats in a deal that closed recently.

Marucci Sports bought Lizard Skins LLC which sells branded grip products, protective equipment, bags and apparel for baseball, bicycling, hockey, lacrosse and esports.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Lizard Skins LLC has estimated revenue annual revenue of $7 million, according to Dun and Bradstreet a business intelligence company.

Marucci Sports was bought by the publicly traded investment portfolio business which operates like a private equity firm, Compass Diversified Holdings, last year. At the time, Marucci had grown to about $15 million in annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company had 230 employees, about 175 of whom work in Baton Rouge.

Marucci sells wood and metal bats, sports apparel and accessories, batting and fielding gloves, and bags and protective gear.

The deal expands Marucci into new markets such as hockey and bicycling.

Lizard Skins was founded in 1993 and has grown to become the official bat grip for Major League Baseball, several professional bicycling teams and its grip tape is a licensed product of the national Hockey League.

Brian Fruit, the founder of Lizard Skins, alongside the company's leadership team are expected to join Marucci Sports.

"Lizard Skins has earned the trust of top athletes, its strong presence both inside and outside the diamond sports market makes this an exciting partnership," said Kurt Ainsworth, CEO of Marucci in a news release.

