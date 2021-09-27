Stupp Corporation expects to lay off 45 workers at its Baton rouge pipe fabrication manufacturing plant in mid-November.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the Louisiana Workforce Commission recently noting that layoffs are to begin on Nov. 6 at the pipe facility along Ronaldson Road.

Stupp blamed the decline in the oil market for the reason it will have excess capacity as its pipe manufacturing plant.

The company "carefully analyzed the situation and its available options" and described the layoffs as a substantial reduction of operations, according to the letter.

Most of the employees are part of the local United Steelworkers union but some are salaried workers and layoffs are expected to continue for six months.

In October 2020, Stupp told the state it decided to lay off 300 workers at the pipe manufacturing plant alongside 75 workers at a sister business a pipe coating operation in Baton Rouge.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In August 2019, Stupp was approved a 10 year property tax exemption worth $2.5 million in exchange for a $22 million investment and 128 new jobs. At the time, the company had 338 employees.

When the price of crude oil was $100 a barrel in 2012, the company had 600 employees in the region but has laid off workers before when prices dropped. The price of oil was about $75 per barrel compared to $30 per barrel in 2020.

Stupp has been in operation since 1952. Stupp Coatings, which was founded in 1994, has operations along Leisure Road and at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

Pipe maker Stupp Corp. adding 128 jobs with $22 million north Baton Rouge expansion Stupp Corp. said Thursday it is expanding its pipe manufacturing facilities in north Baton Rouge and hiring 128 people, a project driven by in…