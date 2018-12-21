Louisiana added 20,700 jobs in November compared to a year earlier, as employment rose above 2 million, new employment figures show.
The state had 2,007,400 nonfarm payrolls in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, a 1 percent gain. The figures were not seasonally adjusted.
The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 percent, higher than the national rate of 3.7 percent.
Nine of 11 sectors showed job growth in Louisiana over the year, with the largest gains coming in education and health services, up 6,900; manufacturing, up 5,300; and trade, transportation and utilities, up 3,800. Construction added 2,200; leisure and hospitality added 3,600; and other services added 3,400.
Professional and business services fell 4,500 jobs and government lost 2,500 over the year.
The figures represent the latest in a string of positive months for Louisiana’s employment situation. On average, the state had 14,700 more nonfarm payrolls this year compared to the monthly average in 2017, though figures for December have not been reported yet.