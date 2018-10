Venetian Nail Spa is opening a 3,419-square-foot store in early 2019 in Perkins Rowe at Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Venetian will be located next to the previously announced Jinya Ramen Bar, also going into Perkins Rowe early 2019.

Services at Venetian, which started in 2001, include nails, massages, skin care and waxing.

