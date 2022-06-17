Winnings at Louisiana’s state-regulated casinos were down 9.2% in May, as high gas prices and rising inflation caused all but a handful of properties to report drops in revenue.
The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $207.3 million, compared to $228.2 million in May 2021, according to figures released earlier this week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The only properties to post a year-to-year gain were L'Auberge in Lake Charles and Boomtown Bossier City. L'Auberge's performance caused the Lake Charles market to bring in more revenue than the year before, the only gambling region in the state to see a gain in winnings.
This was the third month in a row casino winnings were down statewide compared to the year before.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, has said inflation and high gas prices are cutting into people's discretionary income. That's having an impact on the state's gambling markets, which rely heavily on tourists who drive in.
Just over $171.1 million was bet on sports, through mobile apps and casino sportsbooks. That generated $25.3 million in revenue.
Video poker revenue came in at $69.4 million in May, down 18.6% from the $77.6 million that was generated at truckstops, bars and restaurants in May 2021.