WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is proposing rules for investors in a new program that it says could have a big impact on economically depressed areas around the country. About 8,700 so-called "opportunity zones" have been set up in all 50 states to lure investors and developers with tax breaks.
Earlier this year, 150 low-income census tract areas across Louisiana were nominated for the program. This includes 44 in metro New Orleans, 33 in metro Baton Rouge, 20 in Acadiana and 10 in Houma-Thibodaux.
The primary attraction for investing in the opportunity zones is deferring and lowering federal taxes on capital gains.
Administration officials say the goal of the program is to create businesses and jobs in low-income areas and lift residents out of poverty. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicts that $100 billion in private capital will be invested in the new zones.
Timothy Weaver, a professor at the State University of New York in Albany who has studied similar development programs, said the program "doesn't have much of an effect other than giving tax breaks to people who are going to invest anyway."
The investments are open to individuals, corporations, partnerships and real estate investment trusts, so long as the development isn't deemed by regulators to contribute to vice — a liquor store or massage parlor, for example. Participants can take their profits from unrelated investments and plow them into an opportunity zone fund, avoiding paying taxes on those gains until the end of 2026. Depending on how many years they hold the investment, they can reduce their eventual tax bill by up to 15 percent. Investments within the zones held for 10 years or more are entirely free of capital gains taxes.
A new rule sets up a 70-30 split for determining business eligibility. Provided at least 70 percent of a business's "tangible" property sits within a zone, it is considered eligible even if the rest is outside the zone. An example would be individual locations of a restaurant chain, some inside and some outside.
With 30 percent of the properties allowed outside the zones, many of the new jobs could come in already booming areas, Weaver suggested.
Brett Theodos, of the Urban Institute, estimates that only about 10 to 15 percent of the zones will attract investment, and that around 10 percent could get 90 percent of the money invested. Based on Census data, the zones have an average poverty rate of about 32 percent, compared with the national average of 17 percent.