Baton Rouge area
Public accounting firm Faulk & Winkler has promoted Alex Tucker and Scott Lazarone to partner.
Tucker joined the firm in 2017, previously serving as director of the tax department and spearheading technological advancement projects, and will continue with a special emphasis on the health care and construction industries. He has more than 17 years of experience in the private and public sectors of accounting and is an LSU graduate.
Lazarone oversees the firm’s client accounting services department. He joined the firm in 2012 and has been a manager since 2015. He spent seven years providing assurance, accounting and business consulting services for closely held businesses, nonprofits and governmental clients within the audit department.
Ralph Bender, chief financial officer of Manship Media, has been elected chairman of the Media Financial Management Association.
The organization supports financial professionals with media industry education, networking and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada.
La Capitol Federal Credit Union has named Judith Blackwell as Baton Rouge regional manager, working with area branch managers on operations and with the business development section.
La Cap has four branches in the Baton Rouge area, and Blackwell will also be responsible for the Hammond branch. She was manager of the credit union’s Main Street branch and will continue to perform those duties. The Baton Rouge native has nearly 40 years of experience in the banking industry. She has served at La Cap since 2007.
New Orleans area
Spears Group has named Julie Erskin as senior account manager in the company's public relations department.
Erskin has worked for Olson, now ICF Next, in Minneapolis and Chicago, and Ogilvy & Mather in Chicago. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from Purdue University.
Ericksen Krentel has promoted Kay Miller to partner and promoted Allie Livaudais and Amanda Waguespack as managers in the firm’s tax services section.
Miller has served as senior manager in the tax services section, where she specializes in helping small businesses, serving as a leader on the firm’s tax and hospitality segments on everything from compliance to tax planning, with a focus on partnerships and individuals. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the University of New Orleans.
Livaudais and Waguespack are responsible for preparing and reviewing individual, corporate, partnership, trust and nonprofit tax returns with multistate regulations, providing tax planning for clients across various industries and aiding in resolving tax matters with the IRS and various state revenue offices.
Livaudais' clients include nonprofits, real estate, hospitality, construction and professional service firms. She earned her master’s degree in business administration from UNO and bachelor’s degree in psychology from LSU. Waguespack serves as a member of the firm’s hospitality team and maintains records for clients, reconciles monthly bank statements and prepares financial statements and compilation/review reports. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU.
John L. Donahue III has been named chairman of the board of trustees of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. He also will serve as a member of the Tulane University Healthcare System governing board that directs Tulane Medical Center.
Donahue, president and chief executive officer of DonahueFavret Contractors, was raised in St. Tammany Parish, attended LSU and lives in the Covington/Mandeville area. He has served on the board of trustees of Lakeview Regional since 2014.
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans has promoted Martin Gutierrez to chief operating officer.
Gutierrez has dedicated 22 years to Catholic Charities clients and the parishioners of the archdiocese, serving as the former director of Hispanic Apostolate, former director of immigration and refugee services, and former division director. Martin became an ordained deacon last summer.
Dr. Brandon Mauldin, an academic hospitalist at Tulane Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine, will also serve as Tulane Health System’s chief medical officer.
He will maintain his clinical and academic responsibilities, while providing physician leadership and input into quality and safety initiatives at Tulane Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital. Mauldin received his medical degree from the Florida State University College of Medicine, as well as a master’s of health science from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine.
The Louisiana Travel Association has installed Dickie Brennan, owner of Dickie Brennan & Co., as board secretary and Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, as a new board member.