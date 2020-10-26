The Rug Place location on Siegen Lane has been sold for $1.1 million to a company that plans to put an urgent care clinic on the property.
Docbox LLC bought the 0.6-acre property at 8540 Siegen Lane in a deal that closed Thursday. The seller was The Rug Place. The business is set to close Saturday.
Plans are to start construction in December on the seventh local Patients Plus Urgent Care clinic, with the goal of opening the clinic by March or April. Dr. Rubin Patel, chief executive officer of Patients Plus, said the new clinic will be similar to the Southdowns location at Perkins and Lee.
The 7,800-square-foot clinic will have six patient rooms and will be available to treat minor illnesses and injuries, along with offering basic diagnostic services, such as X-rays and EKGs.
The Rug Place had been at the location since 2007.