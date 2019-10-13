The multiyear slump in the oil and gas industry and a tough quarter for Waitr again caused the Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by The Advocate, to lag behind the performance of the broader market.
The 22 Louisiana-based publicly traded companies that make up the portfolio were down 4.7% for the third quarter.
In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up by 0.4% during the three-month period. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up by 0.2% for the quarter. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was down 3.3% during the quarter.
The Pelican State Portfolio's quarterly performance was better over the 12-month period ending in September. The index was down 0.6% since the end of September 2018.
The broader-market Russell 2000 fell by 10.2% during that time frame, while the S&P increased by 2.2% and the Dow rose by 1.7%.
“The market has been very, very flat for a long period of time,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. The makeup of some of the stock indexes are making the markets look stronger than they really are. The S&P’s performance has been boosted by tech giants such as Apple, Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet, he said.
Crude oil prices remained below $60 a barrel for almost all of the third quarter, continuing a slump that has gone on for five years. “This downturn has been the worst of all of them,” Ricchiuti said.
Once again, the biggest losers were Louisiana’s oil and gas companies. Hornbeck Offshore, the Covington-based marine transportation company, was down 39% for the quarter. Conrad Industries, a Morgan City fabricator for the oil and marine industry, was down 19.5% for the three-month period ending Sept. 30. SEACOR Marine Holdings of Houma, an oil and gas service company, dropped by 15.6%.
While Hornbeck and SEACOR are well-managed companies with fleets of good vehicles, Ricchiuti said there’s “not a light at the end of the tunnel for companies in offshore.”
“Hornbeck owns super-expensive deepwater vehicles,” he said. “Those are $30 million to $50 million vessels.” The high price tag means there aren’t many potential buyers for the ships, like during past downturns in the offshore drilling industry, when commercial fishermen bought vessels and overhauled them.
The biggest loser during the quarter was Waitr. The Lake Charles-based food delivery business saw its stock price drop by nearly 80% in the quarter, closing at under $1.30 a share. When the company went public in November, it was trading at just under $12 a share.
Waitr had a rough third quarter. In August, the company reported a quarterly net loss of nearly $25 million. A merger with Bite Squad, a competing delivery service, led to lower revenue because it took longer than expected to integrate the businesses. New contract terms, which raised the fees restaurants pay to Waitr, were unveiled in a move that upset many small businesses that were early supporters of the service. Founder Chris Meaux stepped down as chief executive officer but remains chairman of the board. And the company announced it was exploring various options that could potentially include a merger or sale, though that was downplayed by officials in an analyst conference call.
Investors have cooled on companies such as Waitr, which aren’t forecasting any profits for a while, Ricchiuti said. And the business faces competition from a host of competitors, including Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. “You go to a restaurant, and you see stickers on the door from five or six competing services,” he said.
The big winner during the quarter was Gonzales-based Crown Crafts, which makes bedding, bibs and toys for infants and toddlers. The stock was up 30% and hit a two-year high. The company has seen sales increase, despite the bankruptcy and liquidation of Toys R Us, which had been one of Crown Craft’s biggest customers.
“They had a lot of things thrown at them,” Ricchiuti said, “but they’re trying to sell directly to customers. They made changes that are really paying off.”