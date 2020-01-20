Advocate photo by Jill Arnold -- A Fiery Fiesta salad from The Salad Shop.

The Green House Salad Co., a Lake Charles company that operates a salad restaurant in Baton Rouge has acquired The Salad Shop. The deal is set to close at 3 p.m. Thursday. After that, the restaurant at 3617 Perkins Road will be rebranded as a Green House Salad Co.