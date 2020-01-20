The Green House Salad Co., a Lake Charles business that operates a salad restaurant in Baton Rouge, has acquired The Salad Shop.
In a Facebook post, Bradley Sanchez, who founded The Salad Shop, said the deal is set to close at 3 p.m. Thursday. After that, the restaurant at 3617 Perkins Road will be rebranded as a Green House Salad Co.
The Salad Shop opened in October 2013 in the Acadian/Perkins Plaza. The restaurant sells salads and wraps that can be customized with dozens of greens and toppings. At one point, there was a second location on Coursey Boulevard, but it recently closed. “What a ride it’s been, but thankful for the memories, lessons and opportunities this venture has afforded me,” Sanchez wrote.
The Green House Salad Co. already has a location in Baton Rouge at 7731 Perkins, about 3.5 miles from The Salad Shop. It has a similar menu and pricing as The Salad Shop. Along with the Lake Charles and Baton Rouge restaurant, the company has a location in Shreveport.