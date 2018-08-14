The downtown Courtyard by Marriott is expected to open in mid-September before the LSU-Louisiana Tech football game.
In other business, work is set for the end of August on two downtown construction projects: Riverfront Plaza and the second phase of North Boulevard Town Square.
Ben Blackwell, area manager for Hospitality America, which is building the Courtyard by Marriott and operates the Hampton Inn and Suites downtown, told the Downtown Development District board of commissioners Tuesday the hotel will open between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. The LSU-Tech game will be Sept. 22.
“I saw them moving in furniture there the other day,” said Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District.
Up to 50 people will work at the 135-room hotel, which will include a Starbucks. The hotel is at the intersection of Florida and Third streets.
Work started on the $23.6 million hotel in October 2016.
Work is set to begin on Riverfront Plaza, between the Raising Cane’s River Center and the city dock, on Aug. 24. The work will involve putting in new landscaping, lighting, removing some concrete, installing art and making the area handicap accessible. The work, which will cost $750,000, is expected to take six to eight months, Rhorer said.
Work on the second phase of the Town Square will start on Aug. 29. This will involve making improvements on the streetscape down to River Road, reconfiguring the area between Fourth and Fifth streets, creating a seamless flow for pedestrians and bicyclists from North Boulevard to Galvez Plaza, opening up parking by the Old State Capitol and creating a space to unload for events in Galvez Plaza. Rhorer said the $2 million project will take about eight months to complete.