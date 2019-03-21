Stupp Corp. announced Thursday it will spend $22 million to expand two north Baton Rouge pipe plants, a move that will create 128 new jobs.

The jobs will have an average annual salary of $60,567, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion will create 296 indirect jobs. Construction activity will support 93 jobs.

The announcement comes three years after Stupp laid off 114 people amid a downturn in oil prices that slowed demand for the oil and gas pipelines the company manufactures.

Stupp has been in business in Baton Rouge since 1952. It moved to its current site at Ronaldson Road in 1967. In 2009, it dedicated an $80 million expansion that doubled its workforce to just under 400 employees. The company currently has 338 employees.

LED said it started working with Stupp on the expansion in October.

Before the oil downturn, Stupp had hit an employment high of 600 workers in 2012 when oil spent much of the year trading above $100 a barrel. At the time of the layoff three years ago, oil was trading at $33 per barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil briefly crossed the $60 a barrel mark Wednesday, before settling with a gain of 1.4 percent at $59.83 a barrel. The price of oil has been increasing sharply since Christmas Eve, when it was at just over $42 per barrel. That followed a 44 percent plunge since Oct. 3, when it hit a high of just over $76 per barrel.