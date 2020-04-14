People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has bought stock in Lamar Advertising in an attempt to get the billboard company to again accept its advertisements.
John Di Leonardo, senior manager of the group’s animals in entertainment campaign, said the animal rights organization bought a single share of Lamar stock so it can participate in annual meetings and speak directly to company officials about its policy of not accepting PETA ads.
Di Leonardo said Lamar has been refusing to accept any PETA spots, even for non-controversial public service messages, such as encouraging people to bring their dogs inside when the weather is too hot or too cold.
“We want to be treated the same as anyone else,” he said.
Hal Kilshaw, vice president of governmental relations for Baton Rouge-based Lamar, said PETA was banned because the organization wasn’t working in good faith.
“We didn’t want to do business with them anymore,” he said. “They wanted to call out CEOs by name. That’s stronger than we want to put on a billboard.”
PETA claims Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising has banned animal advocacy group's ads, blames SeaWorld dustup
Lamar instituted the blanket ban in 2017 in an attempt to appease SeaWorld, Di Leonardo said. The animal rights group put up a billboard directed at SeaWorld's Joel Manby calling for the release of Tilikum. Tilikum or “Tilly” was an orca featured in the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which dealt with keeping killer whales in captivity. The billboard said "Joel, every night I sit alone in the tub and cry. Please let me go. — Tilly."
“Hundreds of thousands of families are steering clear of SeaWorld,” Di Leonardo said. “It’s time for Lamar to stop appeasing the park.”
PETA has run afoul with some eye-catching ads. In 2017, it tried to place a billboard with the upper half of what appears to be a naked man atop an inflatable orca. The caption: "SeaWorld: Where grown men perform sex acts on orcas."
Kilshaw said he doesn’t know if the fact PETA owns a share of Lamar stock will make a difference in the policy.
“We take copy from other animal rights groups; we’re not adverse to animal rights,” he said. “But they’re not acting in good faith.”