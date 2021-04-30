Construction of Lotus Village, a 116-unit mixed-use development aimed at seniors, is set to begin in the next 30 days.
The $22 million development is a collaboration between the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in New Orleans. Lotus Village is aimed at low- to moderate-income seniors. Along with rental housing, the community will include a geriatric health care facility with full medical, dental, vision, hearing and therapeutic services, a gym and walking trails. Discussions are ongoing with a local grocer to operate an open-air market in the development.
The development would be built on three sites on Gracie and Gayosa streets and Spanish Town Road, near North 16th Street, and will include 56 buildings.
Lotus Village is set to open in July 2022.