Baton Rouge area
Woman’s Hospital has promoted Corey Poret to director of environmental services and Martin Albores to director of facilities management.
Poret served as manager of environmental services since 2018 and will be responsible for maintaining a clean, safe environment throughout the facility and managing finances and resources for the department.
Albores takes the reins from facilities director Tommy Gautreau, who is retiring next year after 31 years of service at Woman’s. Albores was hired as an assistant supervisor of maintenance in 2007 and served as maintenance manager since early 2020. He will be responsible for maintenance, plant operations, biomedical services, construction/renovation and electrical systems at all Woman’s Hospital facilities.
John E. English, who has owned and operated J.E.C. Engineering LLC since 2008, has been named transportation engineer at SJB Group LLC.
English, a Lafayette resident, is a 22-year veteran in the engineering field. He is a former project manager for Duplantis Design Group and project engineer for Dannenbaum Engineering in Houston. The Patterson native earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, concentrating in structures and transportation.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has named Myra Gatling-Akers as regional manager of early detection and education, implementing the Prevention on the Go program for the 12-parish Delta Region.
The program offers cancer education, prevention and screening services in the region and is funded by a $600,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation grant. Gatling-Akers was previously employed by the city of Monroe as the RiverMarket director and Downtown Economic Development District director. She attended the University of Arkansas and is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas Community Development Institute.
Michael H. Rubin, a member at McGlinchey Stafford, has been named 2020 recipient of the Frederick S. Lane Award by the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.
The award recognizes service to the public, the legal profession and the college and is bestowed by the board of governors on fellows. Rubin is among 12 Lane award honorees since 1993, and the special award is not given every year. Across four decades practicing law in Baton Rouge, Rubin has served as president of ACREL, and is also a past president of the Baton Rouge Bar association and foundation, Louisiana State Bar Association, Southern Conference of Bar Presidents and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit. He has received numerous honors from peers for contributions to the legal community on a local, state and national level.
New Orleans area
Roth Law Firm has named Matthew A. Treuting as chair of the estate planning practice group and member of the tax and business groups.
Treuting is a board-certified tax law specialist and estate planning and administrations specialist.
Michael S. Blackwell has been named a partner with law firm Riess LeMieux.
He has been with the firm since 2019 and has experience in construction law, governmental contracts and surety law, and real estate and is a regular lecturer on changes in Louisiana construction law. Blackwell has served as the chairman of the construction law committee for the New Orleans Bar Association since 2017.
Around Louisiana
Rose Miller, president of First National Bank of Louisiana in Lafayette, has been elected to a three-year term as the at-large member of the Louisiana Bankers Association board of directors.
Other directors continuing to serve as officers for the upcoming year are Chairwoman Carly Leonards; Chairman-elect Jerry P. Ledet Jr., of Synergy Bank in Houma; Treasurer K. Brent Vidrine, of Bank of Sunset; immediate past Chairman Gary S. Littlefield, of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co.; Jeremy M. Callais, of MC Bank in Morgan City, south central region.
Continuing as regional directors Chris Ferris, of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans, and Chip Knight, of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans, southeast region; Jason P. Freyou, of Home Bank N.A. in Lafayette, Acadiana region; Justin Holt, of Lakeside Bank in Lake Charles, southwest region; Ryan R. Kilpatrick, of Origin Bank in Ruston, northeast region; H. Brooks Lewis, of Citizens Bank and Trust Co. in Baton Rouge, capitol region; Bryon C. Salazar, of Red River Bank in Alexandria, central region; Jason D. Smith, of Citizens National Bank N.A. in Bossier City, northwest region; and Robert T. Taylor, chief executive officer of the association.