Bluebonnet Parc, the Best Buy-anchored shopping center next to the Mall of Louisiana, is on the market.
According to the listing, which lists Billy Hoffpauir, formerly with Marcus & Millichap in Lafayette and John Riser of Riser Retail Group of Indianapolis, Indiana, as brokers, the center is 135,000 square feet. Other tenants include David’s Bridal, Men’s Wearhouse, Buy Buy Baby, Destination Maternity and LifeWay Christian Stores, which recently announced plans to close all of its brick-and-mortar stores. The listing said Havertys furniture is set to move into the space currently occupied by Home Furniture Plus Bedding.
Bluebonnet Parc was sold in 2013 to Cincinnati-based Viking Partners Fund II for $21.3 million.