Super Insulation, a subsidiary of Baton Rouge-based manufacturer Lewco Specialty Products, is wrapping up expansion of its local operations to further commercialize textiles for industrial customers.
The $8.4 million expansion began in 2017 and is expected to be completed by the end of June. A property tax exemption was approved by the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council on May 22 and is slated to be considered by the Louisiana State Board of Commerce and Industry in June.
Lewco Specialty Products was founded by Lewis Dill in 1985, and the Super Insulation spin-off was incorporated in 2016. The goal is to manufacturer and sell a product called Super Mat, which is a flexible mat for industrial piping and equipment insulation, free of asbestos and resistant to chemical erosion but also able to handle environments up to 1,200 degrees, according to the company.
The expansion us creating six jobs, in addition to 34 existing employees. Most of the new jobs are machine operators.
The company is seeking property tax relief totaling $1.2 million over a 10-year period for its manufacturing facility near Lobdell Boulevard and Renoir Avenue, according to its application on file with East Baton Rouge Parish.
Lewco Specialty Products' CEO, Dill, told The Advocate in a recent email that the Super Mat is a new proprietary product developed by the business several years ago.
"Manufacturers like Lewco must develop new products to stay relevant," Dill said. "We got a product and process patent for Lewco Super Mat."