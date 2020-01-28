An empty shopping center at 1111 North Lobdell Blvd. has been sold to investors who plan to lease it out to tenants.
Knollwood LLC paid $210,000 for the Imperial Plaza shopping center in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Charles W. Rea II of Baton Rouge. Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who represented the sellers, said the center is just under 7,000 square feet and consists of seven separate suites. It is located at the corner of North Lobdell and North Bon Marche.
Glenn Linzer of Lacy Baaheth & Associates Real Estate represented the buyers, who are based out of Newport Beach, California. Linzer said the goal is to attract tenants, such as medical businesses. “They want to bring in whatever is needed for the neighborhood,” he said.