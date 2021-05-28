Houston-based Tellurian Inc., which plans to construct a $30 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, signed a deal with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd to buy 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually for up to 10 years.
The price for the LNG is expected to be a blended average price tied to indexes and futures contracts minus transportation cost for the cargo, federal records show. Tellurian estimated at current LNG prices, the deal represents $12 billion in revenue over 10 years.
Tellurian was hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic and laid off about 40% of its workforce. As of December, the company had 102 employees across the globe, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records show.
The company, incorporated as Magellan Petroleum Corp. in 1967, told investors for the first quarter this year, it posted a $26.9 million loss, which is less than the $40.7 million operating loss during the first quarter 2020.
For 2020, Tellurian reported a net loss of $210.6 million, up from $151.7 million in 2019.
The company plans to build Driftwood LNG, a 1,000-acre site near Lake Charles, that would export 27.6 million tons of LNG by 2023, drawing natural gas from more than 10,000 acres in the Haynesville Shale play in north Louisiana and assets in the Permian Basin. Tellurian itself holds about 9,700 net acres in the Haynesville Shale as of March.
The terminal is projected to create 6,700 construction jobs and support 300 permanent jobs in the state.
Tellurian looks to sell up to 10 million tons of natural gas per year for its first phase based on this pricing model. The company pits itself against competitors like Cameron LNG which sells LNG for a fixed fee and Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG which sells it for the Henry Hub price plus a fixed fee.
"Our integrated model provides the flexibility to offer this valuable product," said Octávio Simões, CEO of Tellurian in a news release.
Gunvor is an independent trader, or reseller of LNG. In 2019, Gunvor signed a deal with Commonwealth LNG 1.5 million tons over a 15 year term. Commonwealth is eyeing to build an 8 million tons per year terminal in Louisiana.